Russell Brand's wife vows to honor prison rules post-video row
What's the story
Laura Brand, the wife of disgraced comedian Russell Brand, has said she will no longer pass on messages from him while he is in prison. This decision comes after an uproar over a recent video she posted on the comedian's YouTube channel, Sunday Service, which featured a message from him. In the video, Russell maintained his innocence against the charges he was convicted for.
Commitment
Brand says she will 'absolutely' honor the prison's rules
During the latest episode of Sunday Service, Brand said she will "absolutely honor" the prison's rules.
She said, "Last week's episode drew a considerable amount of attention. Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that."
However, she also said she would continue hosting Sunday Service to defend her family.
Defense
I will continue to defend my family, says Brand
Brand added she would continue hosting Sunday Service.
"I will continue to be proud to be a wife...defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny."
During the November 15 episode, Brand read out a statement from Russell.
It said, "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ...God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for."
Controversy
UK government looking into matter; video remains online
The UK government has said it is looking into the matter as inmates are not allowed to make statements that could cause distress to their victims.
Despite the controversy, Google refused to take down the video.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged social media companies to "show some decency and take these videos down."
Legal proceedings
Russell sentenced to over a decade in prison
Russell, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.
His crimes were committed between 2004 and 2009.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.
An attorney for Russell told PEOPLE that his legal team is advising him on a possible appeal against his conviction and sentence.