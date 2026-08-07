Priyanka Chopra, Russell Crowe team up for action-thriller 'Bluefly'
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star alongside Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, reported Deadline. The film will be directed by Nimrod Antal and written by David Frigerio, William Eubank, and Carlyle Eubank. The story revolves around a UN translator who gets involved in a black-ops mission to retrieve an aircraft in the Congo.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Bluefly'
The film's plot follows a grieving UN translator who is recruited for a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft in the Congo.
As the Special Operations team navigates the militia-held territory, they realize that their mission was never meant to succeed.
The film is produced by Michael Jefferson, Frigerio, Deborah Glover, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, and Vanessa Yao Guo.
Career highlights
Chopra Jonas and Crowe's upcoming projects
Chopra Jonas recently led and produced Prime Video's The Bluff and Heads of State, which is Prime Video's fourth most-watched film.
She will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure epic Varanasi in April 2027.
Meanwhile, Crowe was last seen in Sony Pictures Classics's Nuremberg.
He has several projects lined up, including Netflix's thriller Unabomber, Vertical's The Weight, Walden Media's Billion Dollar Spy, and Amazon MGM's Highlander reboot.