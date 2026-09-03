Russo brothers promise fresh take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' December 18
The Russo brothers are back for Avengers: Doomsday, promising a fresh take when it lands in theaters on December 18.
Inspired by a bold story idea from Stephen McFeely, the writers behind Infinity War and Endgame, they're aiming to shake up the MCU.
And if you can't wait, Marvel's re-releasing Avengers Endgame: Encore on September 25 and may have a few minutes of new footage.
Russos reveal Fantastic Four and X-Men
Anthony Russo says they "never want to coast on the capital that already exists," so expect something original.
The movie brings together classic heroes, old villains, and introduces the Fantastic Four and X-Men for an epic crossover.
Interestingly, production kicked off without a finished script (Joe Russo calls it a "living organism," shaped by actors during rehearsals).
They're drawing inspiration from films with big emotion and scale, so this one should feel pretty different from past Avengers movies.