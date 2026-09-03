Russo brothers promise fresh take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' December 18

The Russo brothers are back for Avengers: Doomsday, promising a fresh take when it lands in theaters on December 18.

Inspired by a bold story idea from Stephen McFeely, the writers behind Infinity War and Endgame, they're aiming to shake up the MCU.

And if you can't wait, Marvel's re-releasing Avengers Endgame: Encore on September 25 and may have a few minutes of new footage.