Ryan Coogler becomes 2nd Black writer with this Oscar
Entertainment
Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed Sinners, became the second Black writer ever to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar, thanks to his work on the horror film Sinners.
He joins Jordan Peele, who won in 2018 for Get Out.
Coogler's multiple wins for 'Sinners'
Sinners didn't just impress at the Oscars: it won awards at the Writers Guild and Critics Choice Awards, and scored a Golden Globe nomination.
At BAFTA, where he took home Best Original Screenplay, Coogler acknowledged his collaborators.
What's 'Sinners' about?
Directed by Coogler, Sinners follows twins Smoke and Stack Moore (played by Michael B Jordan) as they defend their juke joint from vampires.
Coogler acknowledged his collaborators.