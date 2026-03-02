After BAFTAs, Ryan Coogler makes history at Actor Awards

Ryan Coogler has made history by becoming the first director to win two cast ensemble awards at the Actor Awards (formerly known as SAG Awards). His latest film, Sinners, won the best cast ensemble award on Monday, adding to his previous win with Black Panther in 2018.

Acceptance speech Delroy Lindo's heartfelt acceptance speech During the acceptance speech, actor Delroy Lindo expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire cast. He said, "We're all anointed to be a part of this incredible journey created by the genius Ryan Coogler." "We brought ourselves. We brought our hearts, we brought our souls. We brought our spirits to this endeavor, and to be recognized by you all... Thank you doesn't come anywhere near to encompassing what we feel."

Competition Cast of 'Sinners' and their competition The ensemble cast of Sinners includes Michael B. Jordan (who also won best actor), Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Omar Miller, and Buddy Guy. They beat out stiff competition from other films such as Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another. This victory comes after Coogler's vampire period drama made history at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards by becoming the most-awarded film directed by a Black filmmaker.

Oscar history 'Sinners' sets new Oscar nomination record Sinners has also made history by leading this year's Academy Awards with a record-breaking 16 nominations. This surpasses previous record-holders All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land which had 14 nominations each. The film's ensemble cast win at the Actor Awards adds another milestone to its achievements.

