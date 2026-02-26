Ryan Coogler: 'Sinners' director on making history at Oscars

Coogler's focus remains on storytelling, giving back

Inspired by mentor John Singleton and influences like Spike Lee, Coogler runs Proximity Media with his wife, Zinzi Evans, and Sev Ohanian; the company keeps him engaged with the community, and he says he protects his love for his work from statistics.

Even as the seventh Black director ever nominated for Best Director, he keeps his eyes on storytelling and giving back—just like his mentors taught him.