What to expect from Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
What's the story
Ryan Gosling, recently seen in the space adventure film Project Hail Mary, will now headline the mega spectacle Star Wars: Starfighter. The much-awaited film was previewed at Disney's D23 fan event and is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.
Plot details
Everything to know about 'Starfighter'
While Disney and Lucasfilm have been tight-lipped about the plot of Starfighter, it will be the first sequel to 2019's Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker.
The movie is set five years after the events of the last trilogy and may feature some characters from the Star Wars sequels.
Shawn Levy is directing this standalone story with a script by Jonathan Tropper.
Twitter Post
'Ryan Gosling is Kade Auberon'
Ryan Gosling is Kade Auberon.— Star Wars (@starwars) August 15, 2026
Experience Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, only in theaters May 28, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hoFlXv8nLL
Character introduction
Meet the characters in 'Starfighter'
During the D23 event, Levy and Gosling introduced their film.
Gosling plays Kade Auberon, a pilot who discovers a young boy playing with an old starfighter jet.
The teaser, screened at D23, showed him flying through alien landscapes, including huge geysers from a planet's ocean, per Variety.
The film's cast includes Flynn Gray as the young boy, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.
Filming locations
Unique visual experience awaits fans
Unlike previous Star Wars films that featured locations like the desert planet Tatooine or the snowy Hoth, Starfighter promises a more unique visual experience.
The crew filmed in Sardinia, Italy, which could give the film a distinct look.
Levy also expressed his excitement about releasing their film on the same weekend as the original Star Wars 50 years ago.
Franchise continuation
Meanwhile, catch up on other 'Star Wars' films and shows
Starfighter will continue the legacy of The Rise of Skywalker.
The franchise has since thrived on Disney+ with streaming shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Andor, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew
Meanwhile, Gosling is also preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider.