What's the story

Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most influential stars in modern-day Hollywood.

The versatile actor, whose approach to character portrayal is so unique, has set new standards with his performances, influencing his peers and wannabe actors alike.

Gosling's two-decade-long career has been nothing short of incredible, and his impact is evident from the way he chooses roles that challenge traditional norms and add depth to storytelling.