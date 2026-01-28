Ryan Reynolds stands by Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni harassment case
Ryan Reynolds is backing his wife, Blake Lively, after his private texts calling out Justin Baldoni were made public.
His rep shared, "Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?" and "He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."
The texts are now part of a legal battle over alleged harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.
What's going on?
Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni (date not specified in the source).
In mid-2024, Reynolds sent texts expressing frustration that rumors about Baldoni's behavior should be addressed and called him a "predatory fraudster."
Where does Ryan stand?
Reynolds's rep says he's all-in on supporting safe workplaces:
"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."
His texts are now part of the court record as this legal fight continues.