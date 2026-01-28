Ryan Reynolds stands by Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni harassment case Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Ryan Reynolds is backing his wife, Blake Lively, after his private texts calling out Justin Baldoni were made public.

His rep shared, "Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?" and "He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."

The texts are now part of a legal battle over alleged harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.