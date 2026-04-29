Barry Keoghan finally addresses cheating rumors after Sabrina Carpenter breakup

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has finally addressed the rumors of his alleged infidelity during his relationship with pop star Sabrina Carpenter . Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, he revealed that he had been avoiding public appearances and social media due to a "not true" narrative about him. "I feel in a safe space to say this... but I have been avoiding stuff," he confessed.

Confirmation 'I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it' When asked by podcast host Lil Dicky if the rumors were about infidelity, Keoghan confirmed it. "I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it, but like, you know, unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, it's - we all know this - you know from our own stories," he said. "It gets put out there and it's like... it's amplified." The actor added that he never confirmed or said anything about it until now.

Public relationships 'I never want to speak on behalf of other people' Keoghan further elaborated on the challenges of being in a public relationship. "It's a hard one because I never want to speak on behalf of other people and also never want to mention other people or involve them," he said. He added that it's unfair to involve his ex-partner in this situation, as they are also in a relationship.

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Relationship history The timeline of Keoghan and Carpenter's relationship Keoghan, 33, and Carpenter, 26, were first linked romantically in December 2023. Their relationship was seemingly confirmed a month later when they were spotted sharing a kiss at an interactive museum in Los Angeles. However, by December 2024, Page Six reported that the couple had parted ways. Following their split, rumors emerged that Keoghan had cheated on Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill.

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