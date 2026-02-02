Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy performance lands her in trouble with PETA
Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy performance on February 1, 2026, got her in hot water with animal rights group PETA after she pulled out a live dove that sat on her hand during her song "Manchild."
PETA didn't hold back, calling the moment "irresponsible and unkind" and elsewhere calling her actions "stupid, slow, useless and cruel."
They posted online that bringing a bird into "bright lights" and "loud noise" is distressing for animals who should be free.
PETA condemned the moment and asked people to 'leave animals'
Carpenter's big moment—dressed in all white with a captain's hat and pulling out a dove that sat on her hand from a silver plane set up—was meant to wow the crowd.
But PETA urged people to "Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs." They posted online condemning the moment.