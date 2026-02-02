Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy performance lands her in trouble with PETA Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy performance on February 1, 2026, got her in hot water with animal rights group PETA after she pulled out a live dove that sat on her hand during her song "Manchild."

PETA didn't hold back, calling the moment "irresponsible and unkind" and elsewhere calling her actions "stupid, slow, useless and cruel."

They posted online that bringing a bird into "bright lights" and "loud noise" is distressing for animals who should be free.