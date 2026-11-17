Sabu debuts as editor on Tamil 'Scene' with Suriya
Ajmal Sabu, who first caught attention with his viral mash-up videos, is stepping into film editing with the Tamil movie Scene.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya as a quirky cop alongside Naslen as a serial killer, this marks a big shift for Sabu, previously known for his cinematography in Malayalam hits like Premalu.
Sabu hones editing, aims to direct
For Scene, Sabu focused on making bold edits to ramp up suspense, encouraged by director Jithu to really shake up the storytelling.
While he is building his skills across filmmaking, from directing trailers like Minnal Murali to now editing, Sabu says his ultimate dream is to direct.
Scene is another step in that journey as he explores new creative ground in Indian cinema.