Sabyasachi Mukherjee to unveil spring/summer 2027 at NYFW Sept 15

Mukherjee prioritizes craftsmanship over fleeting trends

While expanding into jewelry and beauty during his NYFW break, Sabyasachi says this show will focus on artistry and craftsmanship, not flashy trends.

A friend recently returned a 23-year-old garment to him, reminding him that clothing carries stories and emotion.

He wants the world to see India as modern and creative, valuing quality that lasts over quick fads.