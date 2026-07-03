Sabyasachi Mukherjee to unveil spring/summer 2027 at NYFW Sept 15
Entertainment
Sabyasachi Mukherjee is making a comeback at New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2026, after being away for 17 years.
He'll unveil his spring/summer 2027 collection, putting Indian luxury fashion firmly on the global map and showing how far his brand has come.
Mukherjee prioritizes craftsmanship over fleeting trends
While expanding into jewelry and beauty during his NYFW break, Sabyasachi says this show will focus on artistry and craftsmanship, not flashy trends.
A friend recently returned a 23-year-old garment to him, reminding him that clothing carries stories and emotion.
He wants the world to see India as modern and creative, valuing quality that lasts over quick fads.