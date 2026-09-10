'Sach Ka Daayra' released from 'Daayra' written by Gulzar
Entertainment
Sach Ka Daayra, a song from Junglee Pictures's upcoming movie Daayra, has been released.
Written by legendary poet Gulzar, composed by Amit Trivedi, and sung by B Praak, the track dives into themes of truth and changing perspectives.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran lead the cast.
Cast and crew comment, 'Daayra' streams
Kareena calls Sach Ka Daayra the film's emotional heart, while Prithviraj says it acts as a voice within the story.
Trivedi highlights its deep connection to the plot, and Praak shares how he balanced strength with quiet emotion in his vocals.
Gulzar notes that his lyrics capture truth's shifting nature.
Daayra is now streaming on all audio platforms!