Sachdev wins National Best Music Direction award for 'Article 370'
Entertainment
Shashwat Sachdev just won the National Award for Best Music Direction thanks to his work on Article 370.
He sees this win as a "beautiful pause" in his journey, which has been full of sacrifices and uncertainty.
Sachdev said the award belongs as much to those who believed in him as it does to him.
Sachdev credits family team and Dhar
Starting out with no inheritance, just a love for music, Sachdev credits his family, team, and director Aditya Dhar for their support.
He's feeling extra thankful after all the love he's received lately, saying the recognition makes him even more grateful.