Sachdeva says 'Ramayana' team expected mixed reactions over Kapoor casting
The upcoming film Ramayana has sparked debate online, especially around Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and the movie's visual effects.
Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays Maricha, isn't too bothered by the backlash. He says the team expected mixed reactions given how sensitive and iconic the story is but believes they've put a lot of thought into making it authentic.
'Ramayana' Part 1 November 5 worldwide
Besides Sachdeva and Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, along with a packed ensemble including Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutt, and Ravie Dubey.
The first part drops worldwide on November 5, 2026; part two is set for Diwali 2027.
To reach more fans across India, Ramayana will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, so everyone can experience this epic retelling.