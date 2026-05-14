Sachdev's 'Dhurandhar' albums earn ₹325 cr across streaming platforms

'Dhurandhar' charts entire tracklist on Spotify

Dhurandhar made history as the first Indian film to have its entire tracklist chart on Spotify's Global Top 200 simultaneously, plus No. 1 on Billboard charts and No. 2 on Spotify's Top Global Debut chart.

Their success came from a clever "six-single drip" rollout that kept fans hooked across YouTube and Spotify, along with Sachdev's "Sonic Character Design"—giving each lead character their own musical vibe by mixing global sounds with Indian styles.

This approach didn't just boost streams; it proved that storytelling through music can still win big in today's single-focused industry.