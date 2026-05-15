Saif thought 'Sacred Games' could be answer to 'Narcos'

Global perspective

'The concept is to have as good a quality...'

Khan saw Sacred Games as a potential global hit, similar to Narcos. "Netflix had just finished Narcos, which had become an international phenomenon." "And we were also hoping that if you can tell an Indian story on a global platform, how cool would that be?" He added, "The concept is to have as good a quality as one can create." "I don't think the mindset should be that this is inferior...in any way to a big-screen movie experience."