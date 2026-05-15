Saif thought 'Sacred Games' could be answer to 'Narcos'
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in Netflix's Sacred Games, recently revealed that he thought the show would be India's answer to Narcos. In an interview with Screen, he said he wasn't worried about moving from films to streaming despite some people calling it a step down. "I wasn't apprehensive at all, actually. I remember we were on a holiday, and it came through." "I was so excited...," he said about accepting the role of Sartaj Singh.
Global perspective
'The concept is to have as good a quality...'
Khan saw Sacred Games as a potential global hit, similar to Narcos. "Netflix had just finished Narcos, which had become an international phenomenon." "And we were also hoping that if you can tell an Indian story on a global platform, how cool would that be?" He added, "The concept is to have as good a quality as one can create." "I don't think the mindset should be that this is inferior...in any way to a big-screen movie experience."
Writing praise
'We had the best writers trying...'
Khan also praised the writers of Sacred Games, including Varun Grover and Smita Singh. He appreciated their commitment to not simplifying Vikram Chandra's 800-page bestseller for its long-format adaptation. "We had the best writers trying to be as clever as possible," said Khan. He added that he "felt very much at home, intellectually." Meanwhile, Khan's new movie Kartavya is streaming on Netflix now.