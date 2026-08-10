Sadhguru and Devarajan announce animated film 'Shiva: The Adiyogi'

Sadhguru and Graphic India's Sharad Devarajan are teaming up for an animated film called Shiva: The Adiyogi.

Announced on August 10, the movie follows Shiva's journey as the first Yogi, traversing themes like love, loss, wrath and awakening, with Sadhguru sharing that "For the first time in the history of humanity, Shiva the Adiyogi introduced the idea that the simple laws of nature are not permanent restrictions," and "If one is willing to strive, one can go beyond all limitations and attain to liberation. Breaking the laws of physical nature is spiritual process. In this sense, we are outlaws, and Shiva is the ultimate outlaw," he added.

Expect dramatic moments, like Veerabhadra's rampage and two devoted women trying to keep Shiva from leaving existence.