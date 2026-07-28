Saeed of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reveals 6-year bulimia struggle
Sana Saeed, who played young Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently shared that she struggled with bulimia for six years.
She described feeling isolated and under pressure to stay thin, saying the constant focus on appearance left her ashamed.
By sharing her experience, Sana hopes others going through similar challenges feel less alone.
Recovery book aided Saeed's healing
Sana's turning point came when she found a recovery book that finally helped her make sense of what she was experiencing.
"I had no name for what I was going through," she recalled.
Her healing took four years, and now she wants her story to inspire others.
After moving to Los Angeles in 2021 and starting a production company with her husband, Sana says redefining herself has been humbling, and if sharing helps even one person, it's worth it.