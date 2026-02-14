'Blatant infringement': SAG-AFTRA condemns Seedance 2.0 AI videos

The Hollywood actors' union SAG-AFTRA has condemned the use of its members' likenesses in AI-generated videos made with a new model called Seedance 2.0 . The union's president, Sean Astin, whose likeness has been used in one such video , said the videos are "blatant infringement" and violate law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Other industry players, including Disney and the Motion Picture Association, have also criticized the technology for copyright infringement.

Statement SAG-AFTRA condemns 'blatant infringement' by Seedance 2.0 SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, "SAG-AFTRA stands with the studios in condemning the blatant infringement enabled by ByteDance's new AI video model Seedance 2.0." "The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members' voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood." "Seedance 2.0 disregards law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Responsible AI development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here."

Legal measures Disney has sent a legal notice to ByteDance Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and the creator of Seedance 2.0, reported Variety. The letter accuses ByteDance of creating a "pirated library" of Disney's copyrighted characters from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. David Singer, a partner at Jenner & Block who has been leading Disney's fight against unlicensed AI video platforms, called this act "willful, pervasive, and totally unacceptable," reported Axios.

Negotiation talks SAG-AFTRA has been trying to set regulations for years SAG-AFTRA has been trying to set up regulations for AI replication of actors' likenesses for several years. In 2023, the union went on strike to establish "consent and compensation" as principles for using a recognizable actor's likeness by major studios. It is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new agreement that would expand on the previous one.

