Sagar says he cannot accept Kapoor as Rama in 'Ramayana'

Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, has voiced his disappointment over Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film.

He shared that after seeing Kapoor in Animal, it's tough for him to picture the actor as Ram: "Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram."