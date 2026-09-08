Sagar says he cannot accept Kapoor as Rama in 'Ramayana'
Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, has voiced his disappointment over Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film.
He shared that after seeing Kapoor in Animal, it's tough for him to picture the actor as Ram: "Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram."
Sagar respects Kapoor, prefers fresh face
Sagar clarified he respects Kapoor's acting but feels a fresh face with no "baggage or history" would have suited the role better.
On a positive note, he praised Yash and Sai Pallavi, cast as Ravana and Sita, for being strong choices.
The film also features Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will release in two parts: Part One premieres globally on November 6 and hits Indian screens during Diwali on November 8; Part Two is set for Diwali 2027.