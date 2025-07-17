'Sahasam' teaser unveils thrilling adventure led by Narain & Babu Antony

'Every boring life has 1 adventurous, cinematic day'

Opening with the line "Every boring life has one adventurous, cinematic day," the teaser sets up an exciting journey.

Standout visuals—like a golden-lit tunnel—plus music from Bibin Ashok have grabbed viewers' attention. The song "Ethu Mood" is also getting love online.

With Ramzan, Aju Varghese, and Major Ravi joining the cast, fans are hyped for release day.