Sahher Bambba, Rohit Saraf to team up for a project?

Sahher Bambba to star opposite Rohit Saraf in upcoming film?

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:50 pm Mar 19, 202606:50 pm

What's the story

After impressing with her performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025), Sahher Bambba is reportedly considering her next project. According to Filmfare, she might star opposite Rohit Saraf in an upcoming film. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, discussions about the project are said to be underway at the scripting and casting stages. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.