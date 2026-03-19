Sahher Bambba to star opposite Rohit Saraf in upcoming film?
What's the story
After impressing with her performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025), Sahher Bambba is reportedly considering her next project. According to Filmfare, she might star opposite Rohit Saraf in an upcoming film. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, discussions about the project are said to be underway at the scripting and casting stages. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.
Recent projects
Recent projects of Bambba and Saraf
Bambba played the lead role of Karishma Talwar in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released in 2025. The show had a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol and Lakshya, and marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut. On the other hand, Saraf was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025).
Career highlights
How did Bambba and Saraf get their start?
Saraf got his start in Bollywood with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan (2015). He played a supporting role in the movie that got him praise for his performance, but his true breakout came in Dear Zindagi (2016), where he took on the role of Alia Bhatt's little brother. On the other hand, Bambba got her start with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), which failed to impress the audience, but she later redeemed herself with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.