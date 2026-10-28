'Ramayana': Sai Pallavi hopes audiences spot Ravana in themselves

When asked what she hopes audiences in the US will see differently in Ramayana, Pallavi said, "If one is curious about Indian culture, Indian epics, I think this could be the start."

"I think, if you are a believer...see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time."

"Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."