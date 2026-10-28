'Ramayana': Sai Pallavi hopes audiences spot Ravana in themselves
What's the story
The highly-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The star-studded event was attended by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. During the premiere, Pallavi spoke about the film and what she hopes audiences take away from this adaptation of the Indian epic. She emphasized that one of the key messages is to recognize one's own flaws.
Film's message
'See what good and bad exists in you'
When asked what she hopes audiences in the US will see differently in Ramayana, Pallavi said, "If one is curious about Indian culture, Indian epics, I think this could be the start."
"I think, if you are a believer...see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time."
"Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."
Film details
More about film and its cast ensemble
The film, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The movie has been mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore with advanced VFX.
It is planned as a two-part franchise with the first installment set to release on November 5, 2026, followed by the second part around Diwali 2027.