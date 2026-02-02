Sai Pallavi to star opposite Dhanush in 'D55'
Sai Pallavi is officially joining Dhanush in his 55th film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. This marks a reunion for the duo after their hit "Rowdy Baby" song from Maari 2.
Sreeleela is also on board as the other female lead, and the movie's music will be handled by Sai Abhyankkar.
There's even some buzz that Mammootty might make an appearance.
Meanwhile, on work front of Pallavi
Fans are excited to see Pallavi and Dhanush together again, especially after their previous success.
Plus, Pallavi has been on a roll—she won Best Actress at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Gargi and is currently filming Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor.
With this cast lineup and new music, D55 is definitely one to watch out for.