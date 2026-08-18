Saif and Kiara to star in Kanika Dhillon's thriller?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are reportedly joining hands for the first time in an upcoming thriller film. The project will mark celebrated screenwriter Kanika Dhillon's directorial debut, with Excel Entertainment producing it, reported Pinkvilla. Currently in the scripting stage, the film is said to be an intense thriller with a supernatural element.
Project details
Script being developed with both actors in mind
According to the report, the film's script is being developed with both Khan and Advani in mind.
The makers have been working on the story for a considerable period and are now looking to take the project on floors later this year.
While plot details remain under wraps, the combination of Khan and Advani is expected to bring an interesting dynamic to the film.
Career transition
First directorial venture of Dhillon
The upcoming project will be Dhillon's first outing as a director.
Known for her work in films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Raksha Bandhan, and Dunki, she has established herself as a prominent screenwriter in Hindi cinema.
With her directorial debut, Dhillon will now step behind the camera to bring one of her own stories to life.
She has already turned producer with Do Patti and the upcoming Gandhari.
Upcoming films
Advani, Khan's upcoming projects
Advani has a major project lined up, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Yash-led pan-Indian action thriller is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26.
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The upcoming thriller will hit theaters on September 11 and marks his first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker.