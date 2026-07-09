'Unassuming and charming': Saif on working with Mohanlal in 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his experience working with legendary actor Mohanlal in the upcoming thriller Haiwaan. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan spoke about the "aura" that surrounded Mohanlal on set and his "childlike passion for getting it right." The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Akshay Kumar. It will release worldwide on September 11.
Actor's admiration
Mohanlal's meticulous performance impressed Khan the most
Khan described Mohanlal as "unassuming and charming," "like all superstars can be." He was particularly impressed by the veteran actor's "meticulous performance." "It was interesting because of how unassuming and charming he is, like all superstars can be. But what struck me most was his meticulous performance," said Khan. He also enjoyed observing Mohanlal's relationship with Priyadarshan, noting their unique communication style on set.
Actor's duality
The veteran actor's off-screen persona
Khan emphasized Mohanlal's ability to switch between his on-screen and off-screen personas seamlessly. He described the actor as "very supportive, lovely and so unassuming off camera." "He was very supportive, lovely and so unassuming off camera, and so precise and focused the second the camera's on, which is an amazing trait," said Khan. Haiwaan is an action thriller that reunites Khan and Kumar after 18 years.