'Unassuming and charming': Saif on working with Mohanlal in 'Haiwaan'

Actor's admiration

Mohanlal's meticulous performance impressed Khan the most

Khan described Mohanlal as "unassuming and charming," "like all superstars can be." He was particularly impressed by the veteran actor's "meticulous performance." "It was interesting because of how unassuming and charming he is, like all superstars can be. But what struck me most was his meticulous performance," said Khan. He also enjoyed observing Mohanlal's relationship with Priyadarshan, noting their unique communication style on set.