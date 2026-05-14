'The trickiest part': Saif on learning Haryanvi dialect for 'Kartavya'

Preparation

Khan on getting the dialect right

Speaking about his preparation, Khan said, "Getting the dialect right was probably the trickiest part because it is not just about learning lines, it is about understanding the culture and the nuances behind the words." "Every accent carries a certain identity and honesty, and that was important for me to capture." He added that he spent a lot of time practicing by reading, listening, and repeating lines. The upcoming film is directed by Pulkit.