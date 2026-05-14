'The trickiest part': Saif on learning Haryanvi dialect for 'Kartavya'
What's the story
Ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix film Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about his preparation for the role. He recently spoke about learning the Haryanvi dialect, which he found to be "the trickiest part." The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.
Preparation
Khan on getting the dialect right
Speaking about his preparation, Khan said, "Getting the dialect right was probably the trickiest part because it is not just about learning lines, it is about understanding the culture and the nuances behind the words." "Every accent carries a certain identity and honesty, and that was important for me to capture." He added that he spent a lot of time practicing by reading, listening, and repeating lines. The upcoming film is directed by Pulkit.
Confidence
Khan confident about his Haryanvi accent
Despite the challenges, Khan is confident about his Haryanvi accent. He said, "Honestly, with enough practice, accents become much easier, and I think I can pull off a fairly convincing Haryanvi accent now." The trailer of Kartavya showed him as a conflicted cop caught between duty and conscience. The film will stream on Netflix from May 15. Next, he will be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar.