When will Saif Ali Khan's 'Kartavya' hit Netflix?

Kartavya features Rasika Dugal , Sanjay Mishra , and Zakir Hussain alongside Khan. The film also marks the acting debut of veteran journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, adding to the intrigue around the project. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, who previously received acclaim for his work on Bhakshak. This film also marks a major professional reunion between SRK and Khan after 23 years.

Genre revival

Khan's upcoming Netflix projects

Kartavya also sees Khan returning to the cop genre on Netflix after nearly seven years. His last outing in this space was Sacred Games, where he played Inspector Sartaj Singh. Apart from Kartavya, the actor has another Netflix project in the pipeline this year titled Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia and based on India's first general election, it features him in the role of Sukumar Sen.