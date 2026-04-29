When will Saif Ali Khan's 'Kartavya' hit Netflix?
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan is making a comeback to Netflix with the crime drama Kartavya. The film was announced as part of Netflix India's 2026 content lineup and has already created buzz with its star-studded cast and crew. According to a Variety India report, it will hit the streamer on May 15, 2026. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Cast details
'Kartavya' cast and crew
Kartavya features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and Zakir Hussain alongside Khan. The film also marks the acting debut of veteran journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, adding to the intrigue around the project. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, who previously received acclaim for his work on Bhakshak. This film also marks a major professional reunion between SRK and Khan after 23 years.
Genre revival
Khan's upcoming Netflix projects
Kartavya also sees Khan returning to the cop genre on Netflix after nearly seven years. His last outing in this space was Sacred Games, where he played Inspector Sartaj Singh. Apart from Kartavya, the actor has another Netflix project in the pipeline this year titled Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia and based on India's first general election, it features him in the role of Sukumar Sen.