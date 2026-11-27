Saif takes 'trip down memory lane' with old magazine covers
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing old magazine covers from the 1990s and early 2000s on Instagram. The covers, which were from popular tabloid magazines such as Filmfare, Stardust, and CineBlitz, featured Khan with his co-stars, including Sridevi, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon, Akshaye Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also featured on some of the covers.
Fan engagement
Khan's caption and deleted post
In his Instagram post, Khan wrote, "A little trip (actually, a DeLorean time travel ride) down memory lane!"
"Came across some of my old magazine covers from over the years... quite a few memories attached to these."
"Different times...different looks and a few things that haven't changed much!"
However, he deleted the post minutes later due to an issue with the song and re-uploaded it.
Fans were curious about this deletion, but Khan explained it was due to music issues.
Career highlights
Career and personal life
Khan made his acting debut with Parampara in 1993, followed by Aashiq Awara, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
He later reinvented himself with Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Hum Tum. He was recently seen in Haiwaan opposite Akshay Kumar.
On the personal front, he is married to Kapoor Khan and has two sons with her, Taimur and Jeh.
He also has a daughter, Sara, and a son, Ibrahim, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.