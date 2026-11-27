In his Instagram post, Khan wrote, "A little trip (actually, a DeLorean time travel ride) down memory lane!"

"Came across some of my old magazine covers from over the years... quite a few memories attached to these."

"Different times...different looks and a few things that haven't changed much!"

However, he deleted the post minutes later due to an issue with the song and re-uploaded it.

Fans were curious about this deletion, but Khan explained it was due to music issues.