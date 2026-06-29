'There's one god...': Saif on teaching religion to kids 

Inclusive upbringing

'My mother taught me, and I taught my kids...'

Khan said, "It's a conversation I love having with them. Because I myself am not the most religious of people." "My mother taught me, and I taught my kids, that there's one god and he has many names. It's as simple as that. You worship him in different places." "And if your religion talks about love and forgiveness to your fellow men, then that's it."