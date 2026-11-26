Saif Ali Khan-Vidya Balan wrap up Ritesh Batra's next
What's the story
The filming of Long Years Ago, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan, has been completed after a month-long schedule in Mumbai. The movie, directed by Ritesh Batra of The Lunchbox fame, is currently undergoing post-production and is expected to be released by mid-2027. The film also stars French actor Melanie Laurent and is set against the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai.
Director's satisfaction
'Ritesh is pleased with the overall experience'
A source revealed to Mid-Day that the shoot for Long Years Ago began around October 20 in Mumbai and was completed within a month.
The source added, "Ritesh is pleased with not just how economically the shoot went, but also with the experience of filming with Saif and Vidya in his maiden collaboration with them."
Whether the venture will be a theatrical release or a direct-to-OTT one is yet to be decided.
About
It also stars Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda
The comedy film was shot on a 35mm film camera instead of a digital one, and it also stars Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
The Unaccustomed Earth director is developing a stage musical adaptation of The Lunchbox set to go to Broadway London next year, as well.