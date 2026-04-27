Saigal returns 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as Reyansh

Promos tease Tulsi's past mystery

Saigal's comeback brings a nostalgic vibe and fresh twists to the show.

Promos had teased a mysterious character from Tulsi's past, sparking curiosity among fans.

While some expected Pearl V Puri in the role, bringing back Saigal feels like a nod to the OG series and adds an interesting new layer to all the family drama happening now.