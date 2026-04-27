Saigal returns 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as Reyansh
Entertainment
Akashdeep Saigal, who played the unforgettable Ansh Gujral, has returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This time, he's stepping in as Reyansh, Ansh's second son.
The big reveal happened when Reyansh called Karan (Hiten Tejwani) "papa," which left everyone, including Tulsi (Smriti Irani), pretty surprised because of how much he looks like Ansh.
Promos tease Tulsi's past mystery
Saigal's comeback brings a nostalgic vibe and fresh twists to the show.
Promos had teased a mysterious character from Tulsi's past, sparking curiosity among fans.
While some expected Pearl V Puri in the role, bringing back Saigal feels like a nod to the OG series and adds an interesting new layer to all the family drama happening now.