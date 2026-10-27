Saint James dies at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer
Entertainment
Susan Saint James, best known for her roles in classic TV shows like Kate and Allie and McMillan and Wife, has died at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.
The news, confirmed on October 27, announced her death.
Saint James Emmy winner and mother
Starting out in Hollywood at just 20, Saint James quickly made a name for herself, winning an Emmy for The Name of the Game and earning more nominations alongside Rock Hudson in McMillan and Wife.
Beyond her career, she was cherished by her husband Dick Ebersol, her four children, and many friends for always making people feel special.
Her warmth left a lasting mark both on-screen and off.