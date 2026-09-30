Sait defends 'Roopa' co-star as Govinda denies romance Ahuja responds
Entertainment
Actor Kubbra Sait has spoken up about the recent rumors linking Govinda to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar after their public appearances together.
Govinda has denied any romantic connection, saying their relationship is just professional, and his wife Sunita Ahuja has also addressed the speculation.
Sait criticizes 'mystery women' tag
Sait took to Instagram to criticize how women around Govinda are called "mystery women," calling it unfair and unnecessary.
She encouraged everyone to focus on appreciating people's work instead of fueling rumors, reminding fans: "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all."