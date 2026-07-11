'Saiyaara' actor Shaan R Grover reveals his next film
What's the story
Shaan R Grover, who shot to fame as the antagonist in Yash Raj Films's Saiyaara, will next star in a period drama titled Flower Waali. The film is set in the 1850s and is directed by Kamal Chandra. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Grover revealed that he essays a pivotal role opposite Chandralekha Mukherjee, who plays the eponymous character.
Filming details
'We needed locations that would resemble the old world'
Grover shared, "It's a time travel movie...For this reason, we needed locations that would resemble the old world." "Panna is still quite unexplored. Also, the kind of temples Khajuraho and Panna have, along with makbara, it was too enjoyable." "For one month, I was at Khajuraho, Bhopal and Panna," he added.
Actor's perspective
'I had a great time in MP because...'
Grover further expressed his admiration for Madhya Pradesh's beauty and warmth. He said, "I had a great time in MP because of two things. The locations, which were so amazing and mesmerizing, and the people, who were so nice." Prior to Flower Waali, Chandra helmed Ab Dilli Dur Nahin (2023) and Hamare Baarah (2024).