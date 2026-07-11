'Saiyaara' actor Shaan R Grover reveals his next film

Filming details

'We needed locations that would resemble the old world'

Grover shared, "It's a time travel movie...For this reason, we needed locations that would resemble the old world." "Panna is still quite unexplored. Also, the kind of temples Khajuraho and Panna have, along with makbara, it was too enjoyable." "For one month, I was at Khajuraho, Bhopal and Panna," he added.