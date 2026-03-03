Saiyami Kher praises Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi': 'Important film...'
Actor Saiyami Kher is all praise for Taapsee Pannu's new film Assi, calling it "one of the most important films made in a long long time."
She shared on Instagram, "I watched Assi a week ago. And it refuses to leave me. It holds up a mirror and doesn't allow you to look away."
The film hit theaters on February 20 and has already earned around ₹7-8 crore in just over a week.
This is what 'Assi' is all about
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi stars Taapsee Pannu as lawyer Raavi and Kani Kusruti as Parima, a Delhi teacher who survives a brutal gang rape.
The story digs into how India's legal system handles such cases, showing the emotional and legal hurdles survivors face.
The cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Why 'Assi' matters
Produced by T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's production banner, Assi stands out for its honest storytelling—covering police investigations and systemic failures in handling sexual violence cases.
With strong writing and performances getting attention online (and now from actors like Kher), the film is sparking real conversations about justice in India.