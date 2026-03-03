Saiyami Kher praises Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi': 'Important film...' Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Actor Saiyami Kher is all praise for Taapsee Pannu's new film Assi, calling it "one of the most important films made in a long long time."

She shared on Instagram, "I watched Assi a week ago. And it refuses to leave me. It holds up a mirror and doesn't allow you to look away."

The film hit theaters on February 20 and has already earned around ₹7-8 crore in just over a week.