Sajayan gained almost 14kg for 'Babita Singh Reporting' role
Nimisha Sajayan just shared her dramatic physical transformation for Babita Singh Reporting, revealing she gained almost 14kg to play Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh, a desk officer who changes deeply during a murder investigation.
She posted about moving from 58kg to 72kg on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her process.
Sajayan cites fatigue and credits Shifas
Sajayan described the journey as physically and emotionally challenging, dealing with fatigue and mood swings along the way.
She credits her trainer, Ali Shifas, for being her steady support.
Despite the struggle, Sajayan says it taught her patience and resilience.
'Babita Singh Reporting' follows murder probe
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, the film stars Barun Sobti and Rajesh Kumar alongside Sajayan. Producers Saurabh Malhotra and Tina Tharwani are behind it, with Sudip Sharma as executive producer.
The story follows Babita's personal growth through a murder investigation.