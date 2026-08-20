Sajdeh discusses fillers Botox Profhilo and lasers on 'Double Date'

Seema revealed she's stopped using fillers because she doesn't feel the need anymore.

Since her split from Khan in 2022, she says she isn't looking for a relationship, even if younger guys show interest, explaining, "I don't want to play mommy anymore."

These days, Seema enjoys her independence (and coming home to her dog), but is open to companionship for things like travel or dinner.

She and Sohail continue to co-parent their sons Nirvan and Yohan.