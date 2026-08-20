Sajdeh discusses fillers Botox Profhilo and lasers on 'Double Date'
Seema Sajdeh, fashion designer and entrepreneur and Sohail Khan's ex-wife, got candid on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's YouTube show Double Date.
She openly shared that she's tried fillers, Botox, Profhilo, and laser treatments, saying, "I have had a bit of fillers, I had my botox done. I had had my profhilo done. I have done laser treatments."
Sajdeh not dating after Khan split
Seema revealed she's stopped using fillers because she doesn't feel the need anymore.
Since her split from Khan in 2022, she says she isn't looking for a relationship, even if younger guys show interest, explaining, "I don't want to play mommy anymore."
These days, Seema enjoys her independence (and coming home to her dog), but is open to companionship for things like travel or dinner.
She and Sohail continue to co-parent their sons Nirvan and Yohan.