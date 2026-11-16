Sajja engaged to US-raised partner in Hyderabad, leaders, stars attend

Sajja's fiancee works in tech and isn't from the film world.

For their engagement, Sajja rocked a pastel pink floral jacket while his fiancee wore a green-and-pink embellished lehenga.

Photos of the duo quickly went viral online.

The wedding is set for December 2026 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Sajja is busy with Zombie Reddy Nxt Lvl, which also marks Shanaya Kapoor's Telugu debut.