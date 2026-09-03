Salmaan and Atluri to reunite for 'Lucky Baskhar 2' soon
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan and director Venky Atluri are set to reunite for Lucky Baskhar 2, the sequel to their hit 2024 black comedy heist film.
Atluri reassured fans in a recent interview, saying, "As you finish all your commitments, I promise you, I'll come with Lucky Baskhar 2 soon."
Salmaan says fans call him Baskhar
Salmaan shared how much he appreciates the love for the first film: "Soon? Wherever I go, people recognize me from the film, and they call me Baskhar," Dulquer Salmaan said.
The original followed his character's wild journey from bank cashier to unexpected fortune.
Despite the pressure of a sequel, both Salmaan and Atluri seem excited and confident about bringing back more of Baskhar's story.