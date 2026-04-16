Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game' Onam release
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema after three years with I'm Game, hitting theaters on August 20, 2026, just in time for Onam.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath (of RDX fame), the film promises slick action and style.
Fans are already buzzing after a wrap-up video confirmed filming is done.
Varghese Lohar Mysskin join 'I'm Game'
I'm Game brings together Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, and Mysskin alongside Dulquer.
The crew features Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, Ismail Aboobacker (screenplay), Jakes Bejoy (music), Jimshi Khalid (cinematography), and Chaman Chacko (editing). Action scenes are handled by Anbariv Masters.
Plus, the movie will release in five languages, including Hindi and Tamil, so it's set to reach fans all over India.