Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game' Onam release Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema after three years with I'm Game, hitting theaters on August 20, 2026, just in time for Onam.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath (of RDX fame), the film promises slick action and style.

Fans are already buzzing after a wrap-up video confirmed filming is done.