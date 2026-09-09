Salmaan's 'I'm Game' nears 'Kaantha' lifetime earnings at 25.24cr
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan's latest Malayalam film, I'm Game, is closing in on the lifetime earnings of his previous release Kaantha.
The fantasy action thriller kicked off with a solid ₹8.70 crore weekend but slowed down during the week.
So far, it has made ₹21.62 crore India net and ₹25.24 crore total gross.
'I'm Game' lags in Malayalam market
Even though I'm Game outperformed Khalifa: The Ruler, it's still trailing behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in the Malayalam market.
Plus, movies like Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh are drawing crowds in Hindi-speaking regions.
With only a small gap left to beat Kaantha's record, how it does this second weekend could make all the difference for I'm Game's box office run.