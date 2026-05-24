Anirudh, Thaman to compose music for Salman's 'SVC63'?
What's the story
Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally is currently working on the much-anticipated project SVC63, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Nayanthara. The film will reportedly feature two renowned music composers, Anirudh Ravichander and Thaman S. A report by 123Telugu suggests that Ravichander might be responsible for the background score, while Thaman could be in charge of composing songs. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Film updates
'The Messengers' might be the film's title
The movie's pooja ceremony was held in April. They shared an update on social media, stating, "With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere... this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment." There are also speculations about the movie being titled The Messengers, although this too has not been officially confirmed yet.
Casting news
Everything we know about 'SVC63'
While announcing Nayanthara's casting, the team described her as the "epitome of versatility and excellence." There are also reports that actor Rajpal Yadav will play a pivotal role in the film. More information about the rest of the cast is likely to be revealed in the coming months. The project is reportedly scheduled for an Eid 2027 release, continuing Khan's tradition of releasing films during festive seasons.