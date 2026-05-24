Anirudh, Thaman to compose music for Salman's 'SVC63'?

Film updates

'The Messengers' might be the film's title

The movie's pooja ceremony was held in April. They shared an update on social media, stating, "With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere... this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment." There are also speculations about the movie being titled The Messengers, although this too has not been officially confirmed yet.