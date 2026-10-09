'Shuru se shuru karte hain': Salman Khan debuts on YouTube

With his YouTube debut, Khan has joined the ranks of other Bollywood stars who have their own channels.

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are some celebrities who have used the platform to share personal videos and behind-the-scenes moments.

South Indian actors like Mohanlal and Allu Arjun also have official YouTube channels.