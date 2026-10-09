'Shuru se shuru karte hain': Salman Khan debuts on YouTube
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined the YouTube community with his own channel, called Being Salman Khan. The actor announced his arrival on the video-sharing platform with a fun teaser. Within an hour of its launch, the channel has gained over 13.4K subscribers so far. The official bio reads, "Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian." Currently, there are 10 funny Shorts on the profile.
Channel details
What to expect from his channel
Khan's YouTube channel will give fans a peek into his personal and professional life.
The actor shared a video of himself reciting the alphabet to announce his official YouTube channel.
He wrote, "Shuru se shuru karte hain...Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega."
Celebrity trend
Other Indian celebrities with official YouTube channels
With his YouTube debut, Khan has joined the ranks of other Bollywood stars who have their own channels.
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are some celebrities who have used the platform to share personal videos and behind-the-scenes moments.
South Indian actors like Mohanlal and Allu Arjun also have official YouTube channels.
Work front
Khan's upcoming films
On the work front, Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. He also has two films in the pipeline.
He will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (previously titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.
The film's release date is yet to be announced after a delay.
Khan will also star in South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63, which releases on Eid 2027.