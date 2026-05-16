Salman reveals jumping from 80-foot mountain to save his 'ego'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his impressive physique and fitness regime, recently revealed some of the life-threatening stunts he performed in films. In a chat with Variety India, he recalled a dangerous stunt from Jaagruti where he had to jump off an 80-foot mountain. "Earlier, we used to get like one or two boxes to jump on, but this jump was a high jump."
Stunt details
'I was not going to do that jump...'
Khan explained, "Like, so they put three layers of boxes for me and a mattress on top." "From there, I couldn't see the boxes because the stomach was there." "I had to jump based on my judgment," he said. He admitted, "I was not going to do that jump...but the crowd had already gathered there." "So then going all the way down...and saying that I will not do this jump would have proved to be very bad for my ego."
Stunt mishap
'My hair grazed the rock of the mountain...'
Khan revealed, "When I looked at the boxes, it looked like a matchbox from that height." "I had to jump, so I took a run-up, came, and slipped on the gravel. My hair grazed the rock of the mountain, and I fell down." He added that he couldn't breathe for about a minute and a half due to the impact on his back.
Career update
On the work front
Meanwhile, Khan will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He has also begun shooting for an upcoming action film with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. Nayanthara is set to play the female lead opposite Khan.