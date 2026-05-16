Salman reveals jumping from 80-foot mountain to save his 'ego'

Stunt details

'I was not going to do that jump...'

Khan explained, "Like, so they put three layers of boxes for me and a mattress on top." "From there, I couldn't see the boxes because the stomach was there." "I had to jump based on my judgment," he said. He admitted, "I was not going to do that jump...but the crowd had already gathered there." "So then going all the way down...and saying that I will not do this jump would have proved to be very bad for my ego."