Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹3.5 crore
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly sold a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for ₹3.5 crore. The sale comes over a decade after he purchased the property for ₹2.88 crore in 2015, reported CRE Matrix. The apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights and has a carpet area of 758 sq ft with two car parking spaces.
Property sale
New owners, registration details
The new owners of the apartment are Munira Akberali Dandawala, Mahdiali Akberali Dandawala, and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala, reported Hindustan Times. The transaction was registered on Thursday, with a stamp duty of ₹21L and a registration fee of ₹30K. The deal translates to around ₹46K per sq ft based on the carpet area.
Actor's investments
Khan's connection to Bandra
Khan has deep ties to Bandra, where he lives with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. The actor has also invested in several residential and commercial properties over the years. In June 2026, he received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build a residential tower in Bandra's Chimbai area, just a few hundred meters from Galaxy Apartments.
Upcoming construction
Plans for new residential building
The new residential building will be constructed on a plot owned by Khan's mother, Salma. The site previously had a two-story residential structure built before 1956, which was demolished as it had become dilapidated. The proposed building will have a ground floor, stilt parking, and six upper floors with a total built-up area of around 1,014 square meters.