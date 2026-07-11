Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for ₹3.5 crore

Actor's investments

Khan's connection to Bandra

Khan has deep ties to Bandra, where he lives with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. The actor has also invested in several residential and commercial properties over the years. In June 2026, he received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build a residential tower in Bandra's Chimbai area, just a few hundred meters from Galaxy Apartments.