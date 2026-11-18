The actor reportedly gifted between 20 and 25 watches to the team, with each watch costing between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh. The timepieces were procured from Kapoor Watch Company.

Different brands were chosen for male and female team members; men received Longines and TAG Heuer watches, while women were gifted Rado timepieces.

Khan personally handed over these gifts as a token of appreciation for their hard work on Maatrubhumi, said a source to the outlet.