What luxury item did Salman Khan gift to 'Maatrubhumi' team?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently surprised the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace with luxury watches. The gifts were presented during a gathering at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, reported Mid-Day. The team had been invited to discuss the film's promotional strategy, but the evening took an unexpected turn when Khan started distributing expensive timepieces to everyone involved in the project.
Gifts
Khan gifted between 20 and 25 watches
The actor reportedly gifted between 20 and 25 watches to the team, with each watch costing between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh. The timepieces were procured from Kapoor Watch Company.
Different brands were chosen for male and female team members; men received Longines and TAG Heuer watches, while women were gifted Rado timepieces.
Khan personally handed over these gifts as a token of appreciation for their hard work on Maatrubhumi, said a source to the outlet.
Celebration
The gathering took place after the trailer launch
The gathering was held just two days after the film's trailer was launched in Mumbai on November 10.
It provided an opportunity for the cast and crew to come together and celebrate their collective effort before the film's release.
Director Apoorva Lakhia, actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Tanya Desai, and dialogue writer Chintan Shah were among those present at this memorable evening.
Film details
About 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama directed by Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner.
The film, which will be released on December 4, is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during this confrontation.