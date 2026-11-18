The film has a runtime of 154.12 minutes, or two hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds.

This duration is consistent with most of Khan's films over the last 12-13 years.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Heera Sohal, and Dayashankar Pandey, among others.

It will be released across India on December 4 by Jio Studios.