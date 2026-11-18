Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' finally gets CBFC nod
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has received its Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance. The film, which was originally titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 India-China conflict and has faced several hurdles over its content and references to China. Despite these challenges, it was cleared with a U/A 16+ certificate on Wednesday.
Film details
Supporting cast, runtime of film
The film has a runtime of 154.12 minutes, or two hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds.
This duration is consistent with most of Khan's films over the last 12-13 years.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Heera Sohal, and Dayashankar Pandey, among others.
It will be released across India on December 4 by Jio Studios.
Content concerns
Film's journey amid changing geopolitical dynamics
The film's content and references to China had reportedly raised eyebrows, especially given the improving diplomatic relations between India and its neighbor.
Last month, it was reported that Maatrubhumi had finally received clearance from the authorities.
Even though there have been rumors of the film being reshot on the government's orders, Khan denied them, saying, "Rewrite karo, ye sab bakwaas hai."